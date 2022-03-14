AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$10.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

AT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman purchased 32,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

TSE:AT traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,542. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$20.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.98 million and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

