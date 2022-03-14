AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Lake Street Capital

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.21.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.