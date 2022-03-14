AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 1,205,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.