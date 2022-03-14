ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

