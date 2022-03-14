Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 625,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 508,216 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 197,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADEX remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Monday. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.