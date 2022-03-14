Adshares Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.06 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $74.06 million and $1.96 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00007893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00243142 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,025,206 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

