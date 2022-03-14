Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

WMS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.14. 307,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,462. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

