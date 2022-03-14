AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.