AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several research firms have commented on AER. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

AER opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. AerCap has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,488,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

