Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AEHAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of AEHAU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $798,000.

