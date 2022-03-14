Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 15,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.68. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.