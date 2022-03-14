AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Up 5.5%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 2,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 563,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.