Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Shares of AGGZF opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.
Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.