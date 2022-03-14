Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $24.38

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $23.09. Alkermes shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 8,462 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

