AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.48

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
