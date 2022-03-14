AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.48

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

