AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $90,469.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

