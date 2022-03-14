Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $21.60. 2,136,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

