Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $28.80 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $64.20 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.