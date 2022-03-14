Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $232.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.77 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

