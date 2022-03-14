Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 262,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $131.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

