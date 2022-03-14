Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $10.26 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 101,006 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

