Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 205.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

