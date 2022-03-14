Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) CAO Sells $1,930,002.48 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $10,999,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

