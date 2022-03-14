Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 131.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.88.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.