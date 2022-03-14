Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 49.8% in February

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

