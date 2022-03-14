AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

