Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AMHG stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
