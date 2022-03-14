América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

América Móvil stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

