American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

