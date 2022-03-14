American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $167.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

