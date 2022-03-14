American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gray Television by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Gray Television by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Gray Television by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

GTN opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

