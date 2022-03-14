American International Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 594,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.