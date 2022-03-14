American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,133 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,686,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,546,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.