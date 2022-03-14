American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
AIG stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.
AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,133 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,686,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,546,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American International Group (Get Rating)
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.