American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 2,951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after buying an additional 262,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after buying an additional 160,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.86 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

