American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW opened at $66.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

