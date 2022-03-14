American International Group Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cohu Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.