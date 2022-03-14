American International Group Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,048,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

