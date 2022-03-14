American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

