AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.96. 27,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

