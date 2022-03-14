AmonD Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,448.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 11% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $9,448.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.59 or 0.06531303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,722.54 or 0.99861678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00040549 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

