Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.28

Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 6351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,411,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Amplitude by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares during the period. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $63,392,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.