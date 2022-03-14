Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Announce -$1.10 EPS

Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($3.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.61. 81,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

