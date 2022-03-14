Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.12. 37,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,271. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

