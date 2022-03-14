Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
SOLO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.
