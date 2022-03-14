Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 774,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 809,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

SOLO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.