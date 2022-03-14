Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to post sales of $261.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.91 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. 7,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $25,542,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 129,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

