Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.83 million to $59.44 million. IMAX posted sales of $38.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $349.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $378.31 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $391.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $6,731,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 659,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

