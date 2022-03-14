Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.67) and the lowest is ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $64,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

