Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will post $7.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.47 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,530. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

