Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT at $23.13

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $26.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

