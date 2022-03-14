Analysts Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT at $10.42

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Mogo stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 332,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Mogo by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

